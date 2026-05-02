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Josh Hader Injury: Beginning assignment Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Hader (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader has been facing live hitters for the past couple of weeks while working his way back from left biceps tendinitis, and he's now ready to begin testing his arm in a competitive setting. The 32-year-old reliever was moved to the 60-day IL in April, so he will have plenty of opportunities to ramp up in the minors before becoming eligible to rejoin the Astros on May 24. Tatsuya Imai (arm) and Nate Pearson (elbow) are scheduled to pitch for Sugar Land on Tuesday as well.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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