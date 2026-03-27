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Josh Hader Injury: Completes bullpen Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Hader (biceps) threw a bullpen Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader's scheduled bullpen seemingly went as planned, which means the veteran lefty is still on schedule. Astros general Manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Hader will begin facing hitters by mid-April, so he's still a ways away from returning.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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