Josh Hader Injury: Facing hitters by mid-April
Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Hader (biceps) will begin facing hitters by "mid-April," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Working his way back from left biceps tendinitis, Hader has been throwing off the mound since early March and is slated for another bullpen session Friday. He's still a couple weeks away from facing hitters, though, and will surely need a rehab assignment before being activated, making it unlikely he'll be back before late April. Houston will use Bryan Abreu at closer while Hader is sidelined.
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