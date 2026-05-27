Josh Hader Injury: Final steps of rehab assignment

Hader (biceps) will pitch for Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday and Thursday, which should represent his final steps before he's activated from the 60-day injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader embarked on his minor-league rehab assignment in early May, and across seven outings he has allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings. Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on Sunday, Hader is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL in the first week of June, so he's unlikely to be available for the Astros' weekend series against the Brewers. However, the left-hander could be activated for Houston's following series against Pittsburgh that starts Tuesday.