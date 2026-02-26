Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader Injury: Plays catch off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hader (biceps) played catch off the mound Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hader was just tossing the ball and not throwing a bullpen session, so while it's a step in his rehab progression, it's a minor one. Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Hader is not yet scheduled for a bullpen session. It appears unlikely at this point that Hader will have time to ramp up for Opening Day, and if that's the case, Bryan Abreu would be in line to fill in as Houston's closer.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
