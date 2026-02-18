Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader Injury: Plays catch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 9:44am

Hader (biceps) played catch out to 90 feet Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hader is still in the early stages of his throwing program after he was briefly shut down earlier this month when he experienced inflammation in his left biceps. Prior to that, Hader missed the final month and a half of the 2025 season while recovering from a left shoulder strain, but he appeared to have a normal offseason before the biceps issue cropped up following his fourth bullpen session of the winter, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Hader still has a chance of completing his throwing program in advance of Opening Day, but if he suffers a setback or otherwise requires a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season, Bryan Abreu would likely rank as the top option for saves out of the Houston bullpen.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
