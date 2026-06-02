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Josh Hader Injury: Poised to return from IL on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said on SportsTalk720 in Houston that Hader (biceps) will be activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader has been sidelined all season due to left biceps tendinitis, but he's been cleared for activation after posting a 4.15 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings on a rehab assignment. The lefty averaged only 92.9 mph with his four-seamer during his final rehab appearance, which is down significantly from the 95.5 mph he averaged last season for Houston. It's possible Hader is able to get his velocity back up to par once he pitches in major-league games, but it's something to keep a close eye on as he returns to the Astros' closer role. Houston might give Hader a few low-leverage outings before throwing him back into the ninth inning.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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