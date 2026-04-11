Josh Hader Injury: Seemingly close to facing hitters
Hader (biceps) could face hitters next week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Hader began the season on the IL after being diagnosed with biceps inflammation in the early portion of spring training. Astros GM Dana Brown said in late March that the veteran closer would begin facing hitters by mid-April, and that scenario still seems to be very much in play. Hader has been tossing bullpen sessions, and throwing to live hitters would represent another significant step toward a return. Activation before the end of April remains a possibility for Hader.
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