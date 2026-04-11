Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader Injury: Seemingly close to facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hader (biceps) could face hitters next week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hader began the season on the IL after being diagnosed with biceps inflammation in the early portion of spring training. Astros GM Dana Brown said in late March that the veteran closer would begin facing hitters by mid-April, and that scenario still seems to be very much in play. Hader has been tossing bullpen sessions, and throwing to live hitters would represent another significant step toward a return. Activation before the end of April remains a possibility for Hader.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
MLB
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
Author Image
Dan Marcus
12 days ago