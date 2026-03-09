Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader Injury: Set for bullpen session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It will be Hader's first time throwing off a mound since he developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp. While he has not yet been officially ruled out for Opening Day, Hader is unlikely to be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. That would set up Bryan Abreu to be utilized as the Astros' closer at the beginning of the season.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
18 days ago