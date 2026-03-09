Josh Hader Injury: Set for bullpen session Tuesday
Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It will be Hader's first time throwing off a mound since he developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp. While he has not yet been officially ruled out for Opening Day, Hader is unlikely to be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. That would set up Bryan Abreu to be utilized as the Astros' closer at the beginning of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30018 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More