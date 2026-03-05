Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader Injury: Slated for mound work next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session early next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hader developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp and has been limited to flat-ground work since then. He also missed the final seven-plus weeks of last season with a left shoulder strain, so he hasn't pitched in a game setting since early August of last year. Hader is unlikely to have time to ramp up for Opening Day, setting up Bryan Abreu to serve as the Astros' early-season closer.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
15 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago