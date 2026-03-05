Josh Hader Injury: Slated for mound work next week
Hader (biceps) will throw a bullpen session early next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hader developed left biceps inflammation before reporting to Astros camp and has been limited to flat-ground work since then. He also missed the final seven-plus weeks of last season with a left shoulder strain, so he hasn't pitched in a game setting since early August of last year. Hader is unlikely to have time to ramp up for Opening Day, setting up Bryan Abreu to serve as the Astros' early-season closer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30014 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitchers14 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings15 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: NL Starting Pitching16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Hader See More