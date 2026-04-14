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Josh Hader Injury: Throwing live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hader (biceps) is throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions for a while and has finally been cleared to face live batters after sitting out all of spring training due to biceps inflammation. Making his season debut for the Astros before the end of April still appears to be in play. However, early May seems more realistic for Hader given that he's likely to require a handful of rehab outings in the minors before being fully cleared.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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