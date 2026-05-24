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Josh Hader Injury: Tracking toward early June return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Hader (biceps) is in line to return from the 60-day injured list in the first week of June, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hader has thus far looked sharp through his first six rehab appearances between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land, covering six innings and striking out nine batters while giving up one earned run on four hits and no walks. Brown said that the left-hander is scheduled to pitch for Corpus Christi again on Sunday, then will require two more tune-up outings in the minors before getting cleared to return from the IL. Assuming Hader checks out fine from a performance and velocity standpoint during his upcoming appearances, he'll likely slide back into the closer's role for Houston immediately upon being activated.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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