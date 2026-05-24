Josh Hader Injury: Tracking toward early June return
Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Hader (biceps) is in line to return from the 60-day injured list in the first week of June, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hader has thus far looked sharp through his first six rehab appearances between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land, covering six innings and striking out nine batters while giving up one earned run on four hits and no walks. Brown said that the left-hander is scheduled to pitch for Corpus Christi again on Sunday, then will require two more tune-up outings in the minors before getting cleared to return from the IL. Assuming Hader checks out fine from a performance and velocity standpoint during his upcoming appearances, he'll likely slide back into the closer's role for Houston immediately upon being activated.
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