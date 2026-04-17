Josh Hader Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

The Astros transferred Hader (biceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The Astros needed the spot on the 40-man roster to select Peter Lambert's contract from Triple-A ahead of Friday's start against St. Louis. With Hader being transferred to the 60-day IL, he won't be eligible to pitch until late-May. Hader threw his first live batting practice Tuesday, essentially marking the start of his spring training.