Josh Hader News: Collects 19th save
Hader earned the save in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees, striking out one batter across 1.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit or walk.
The Astros brought out Hader with two outs and a runner on in the eighth, and the veteran southpaw answered the call by striking out Trent Grisham before securing the save on just seven pitches in the ninth. Hader has yet to blow a save chance in 19 opportunities and boasts an 0.81 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB over 33.1 innings this season.
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