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Josh Hader News: Converts first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Hader walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Pirates.

Hader missed more than two months due to left biceps tendinitis. This was his season debut, and he was able to convert the save while throwing 17 pitches (11 strikes). Hader's 2025 campaign was interrupted by a left shoulder strain, preventing him from earning his sixth 30-save campaign. He'll likely fall short of that mark again in 2026 due to the time he's already missed, but he looks ready to take full control of the closing duties for the Astros.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
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