Josh Hader News: Escapes with Opening Day save

Hader earned the save Thursday after giving up one run on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning to close out a 3-1 win against the Mets. He struck out two.

Entering the ninth inning up three runs, Hader found himself in immediate trouble after giving up back-to-back singles before allowing a walk to load up the bases. He steadied himself by punching out Hayden Senger, and after giving up a sacrifice fly to Francisco Lindor, Hader managed to close things out by striking out Juan Soto. It took Hader 35 pitches to come away with the Opening Day save, which will affect his availability out of the bullpen Friday and Saturday.