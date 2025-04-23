Josh Hader News: Escapes with seventh save

Hader allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two batters.

Hader put himself in a bit of hot water when he gave up a walk and a double, but he bounced back to fan Alejandro Kirk before getting Myles Straw to fly out to center field to close out Wednesday's contest. He needed 23 pitches (16 strikes) to get through the ninth inning, but with an off-day Thursday the 31-year-old southpaw should be available for Friday's series opener against the Royals. Hader has not yielded a run since Opening Day against the Mets and boasts a 0.69 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 13 innings.