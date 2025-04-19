Josh Hader News: Locks down fifth save
Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Padres.
The southpaw closer needed 10 pitches (seven strikes) to mow down San Diego's 9-1-2 hitters. Hader has looked like his usual dominant self to begin 2025, converting all five of his save chances and posting a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 10 innings.
