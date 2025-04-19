Fantasy Baseball
Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader News: Locks down fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Padres.

The southpaw closer needed 10 pitches (seven strikes) to mow down San Diego's 9-1-2 hitters. Hader has looked like his usual dominant self to begin 2025, converting all five of his save chances and posting a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 10 innings.

