Josh Hader News: Locks down third save

Hader picked up the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities to start the year -- he's allowed one run while striking out three over three innings. The left-hander remains one of the top ninth-inning options in the league after logging 34 saves while posting a 3.80 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 105 strikeouts across 71 regular-season innings last year.