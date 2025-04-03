Fantasy Baseball
Josh Hader News: Locks down third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 5:12pm

Hader picked up the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities to start the year -- he's allowed one run while striking out three over three innings. The left-hander remains one of the top ninth-inning options in the league after logging 34 saves while posting a 3.80 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 105 strikeouts across 71 regular-season innings last year.

