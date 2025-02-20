Josh Hader News: Makes minor adjustments

Hader worked this offseason on limiting his movements before his windup in an effort to not tip his pitches, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston failed to make the ALCS for the first time in eight years, with Hader giving up a three-run double to Andy Ibanez as the Tigers were able to break open Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series and eliminate the Astros early. During the regular season, Hader logged a 3.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 105 strikeouts and 34 saves in 71 innings. In addition to trying to cut down on any pre-windup tells, Hader said he is working on making his changeup a bigger part of his arsenal, although that's something he's wanted to do for years, by his own admission, so it's too early to say this will actually be the year he's not mostly a two-pitch guy (sinker, slider). Regardless of whether he has a more reliable third pitch, Hader should once again rank near the top of the majors in saves and strikeouts among relievers.