Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader News: More efficient in second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Hader walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record the save in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

Hader was shaky in his first save opportunity on Opening Day, and he got off on the wrong foot Saturday when he walked Juan Soto on six pitches. Hader was able to steady himself by getting Pete Alonso to pop out on the first pitch, and the southpaw closer was able to cruise through the final two batters to earn his second save of the season. Hader is on track to log a fifth consecutive 30-save season, and he'll look to earn his third of the year during the upcoming three-game home series against the Giants starting Monday.

