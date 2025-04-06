Josh Hader News: Notches two-inning save

Hader tossed two perfect innings, striking out three batters on his way to a save in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Hader was tasked with keeping the game tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth inning, setting the Twins down in order, including a strikeout. He then returned to the mound for the bottom of the tenth, working around the inherited runner at second, to secure his fourth save of the year. Hader has now allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in four appearances out of the bullpen this season.