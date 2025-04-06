Josh Hader News: Notches win in extras

Hader (1-0) tossed two perfect innings, striking out three batters on his way to a win in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning victory over the Twins.

Hader was tasked with keeping the game tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth inning, setting the Twins down in order, including a strikeout. He then returned to the mound for the bottom of the 10th after Houston took a 9-7 lead in the top of the frame and worked around the inherited runner at second to secure his first win of the year. Hader has now allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in four appearances out of the bullpen this season.