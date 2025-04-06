Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Hader headshot

Josh Hader News: Notches win in extras

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 10:28pm

Hader (1-0) tossed two perfect innings, striking out three batters on his way to a win in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning victory over the Twins.

Hader was tasked with keeping the game tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth inning, setting the Twins down in order, including a strikeout. He then returned to the mound for the bottom of the 10th after Houston took a 9-7 lead in the top of the frame and worked around the inherited runner at second to secure his first win of the year. Hader has now allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in four appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now