Josh Hader News: Picks up sixth save

Hader allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Padres. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Hader failed to record a strikeout for just the second time this season, but he still threw 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth save in as many chances this year. After giving up a run Opening Day, the left-hander has an 11:1 K:BB across 10 scoreless frames in his past eight outings.