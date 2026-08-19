Josh Hader News: Secures 18th save

Hader walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Hader's scoreless streak is up to 13.2 innings, and he has a 13:3 K:BB with seven saves and a win in that span. The closer has been excellent this season, converting all 18 of his save chances. He's maintained a 0.87 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB through 31 innings.