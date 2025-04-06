Fantasy Baseball
Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Activation coming Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 1:12pm

Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Jung (neck) is scheduled to be activated from the 10-day injured list and start at third base Tuesday against the Cubs, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 27-year-old is finishing up his rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Sunday and will travel with the big club for the three-game series in Chicago. Jung played in just two games before going down with the neck spasms and went 3-for-7 with an RBI.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
