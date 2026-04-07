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Josh Jung Injury: Banged up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Manager Skip Schumaker said that Jung, who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, is "a little banged up," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear when the issue first surfaced for Jung, but he finds himself on the bench Tuesday for the second time in the Rangers' past three games. The 28-year-old is expected to be available off the bench, so it appears the unspecified injury isn't a serious concern.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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