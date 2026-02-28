Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:07am

Jung was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung had been expected to resume playing in Cactus League games this weekend, but he will now be shut down for roughly 10 days following the results of his tests. Assuming the Rangers don't receive any more unexpected news, the 28-year-old still could have enough time to make a full recovery before Opening Day.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung
