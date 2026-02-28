Josh Jung Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain
Jung was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Jung had been expected to resume playing in Cactus League games this weekend, but he will now be shut down for roughly 10 days following the results of his tests. Assuming the Rangers don't receive any more unexpected news, the 28-year-old still could have enough time to make a full recovery before Opening Day.
