Josh Jung Injury: Exits with neck stiffness

Jung was removed from Monday's game against the Royals after two at-bats due to stiffness in his neck, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jung went 0-for-1 with a walk before exiting, though the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Manager Bruce Bochy stated after the exhibition that Jung wanted to remain in the game despite the discomfort, and that he'll get another opportunity to play Tuesday. Jung's status will be worth monitoring closely with Opening Day only a few days away.