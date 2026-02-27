Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Expected back in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Jung (hamstring) is expected to return to Cactus League action Sunday against the Mariners, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung was initially expected to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox, but the Rangers are giving him a couple extra days of rest. Luke Hanson is making the start at third base for Texas against Chicago and batting ninth.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
