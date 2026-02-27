Josh Jung Injury: Expected back in lineup Sunday
Jung (hamstring) is expected to return to Cactus League action Sunday against the Mariners, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jung was initially expected to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox, but the Rangers are giving him a couple extra days of rest. Luke Hanson is making the start at third base for Texas against Chicago and batting ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More