Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Fielding grounders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 12:24pm

Jung (hamstring) began fielding groundballs Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thursday marked the first time Jung had done any work in the field since being diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Saturday. The Rangers don't have a timeline in place for the 28-year-old third baseman, but there's still a chance he returns in time for Opening Day.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung
