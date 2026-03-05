Josh Jung Injury: Fielding grounders
Jung (hamstring) began fielding groundballs Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thursday marked the first time Jung had done any work in the field since being diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Saturday. The Rangers don't have a timeline in place for the 28-year-old third baseman, but there's still a chance he returns in time for Opening Day.
