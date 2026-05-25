Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Held out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Jung (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Astros.

Jung had to be removed from Saturday's game against the Angels because of left shoulder soreness and has now missed two straight starts. He is considered day-to-day. Ezequiel Duran will grab another start at third base in Jung's stead.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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