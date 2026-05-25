Josh Jung Injury: Held out again Monday
Jung (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Astros.
Jung had to be removed from Saturday's game against the Angels because of left shoulder soreness and has now missed two straight starts. He is considered day-to-day. Ezequiel Duran will grab another start at third base in Jung's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 223 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More