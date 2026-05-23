Josh Jung Injury: Leaves game with shoulder soreness
Jung was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels in the fourth inning with left shoulder soreness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Michael Helman entered the game at shortstop, with Ezequiel Duran shifting to third base after Jung struck out and lined out in his two plate appearances. It wasn't immediately clear when or how Jung was injured, though it may have been when he made an attempt at a ball at the hot corner. He will likely undergo testing to determine the extent of the issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 185 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 185 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More