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Josh Jung Injury: Leaves game with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 9:36pm

Jung was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels in the fourth inning with left shoulder soreness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Michael Helman entered the game at shortstop, with Ezequiel Duran shifting to third base after Jung struck out and lined out in his two plate appearances. It wasn't immediately clear when or how Jung was injured, though it may have been when he made an attempt at a ball at the hot corner. He will likely undergo testing to determine the extent of the issue.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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