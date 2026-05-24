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Josh Jung Injury: Not in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Jung (shoulder) isn't starting against the Angels on Sunday.

Jung exited Saturday's contest in the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness. He indicated after that contest that he thinks he will be "alright," per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, but the third baseman isn't starting Sunday. In Jung's place, Ezequiel Duran is manning the hot corner.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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