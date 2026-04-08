Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Remaining on bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Jung (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Jung will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with manager Skip Schumaker noting Tuesday that the 28-year-old is "a little banged up." Ezequiel Duran will pick up another start at third base in his stead, but Jung is expected to be available to play, if needed.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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