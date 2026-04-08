Josh Jung Injury: Remaining on bench Wednesday
Jung (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Jung will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with manager Skip Schumaker noting Tuesday that the 28-year-old is "a little banged up." Ezequiel Duran will pick up another start at third base in his stead, but Jung is expected to be available to play, if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More