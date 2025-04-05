Josh Jung Injury: Set to travel with team
Jung (neck) went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI single in a rehab appearance with Double-A Frisco on Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Jung served as the designated hitter Saturday but will play third base Sunday. Assuming that appearance goes to plan, he'll travel with the Rangers on their upcoming road trip and could be activated from the injured list as soon as Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now