Josh Jung Injury: Starts up running program
Jung (calf) did some running on the field Sunday and could be cleared to begin a defensive progression within the next few days, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jung had already been hitting and throwing, but taking part in mobility work represents an even more meaningful step in the right direction as he works his way back from a left calf strain. If Jung's calf responds well to Sunday's workout, he'll likely start fielding grounders and incorporating more change-of-direction running into his rehab program. The 28-year-old could then head out on a rehab assignment soon thereafter and potentially make his return to the Texas lineup before the end of the month.
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