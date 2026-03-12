Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Still not ready for games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jung (groin) remained out of the Rangers' Cactus League lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung had been targeting Thursday for his return to action after missing the past two weeks with a Grade 1 adductor strain, but he's not quite ready yet. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday of Jung's injury that "it wasn't just progressing like we hoped," but the third baseman could be ready for games in "a couple of days." Schumaker remains "optimistic" about Jung's availability for Opening Day, but the 28-year-old can't afford to be delayed any further.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
