Josh Jung Injury: Taking grounders, hitting

Jung (neck) fielded grounders pregame Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has also done some hitting as he works his way back from neck spasms, and he's set to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Saturday, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. He is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and he has a good shot to return that day. Josh Smith has been the primary third baseman for the Rangers since Jung was shelved.