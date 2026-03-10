Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Targeting return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Jung (groin) ran the bases Tuesday and is hoping to return to Cactus League play Thursday versus the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has been shelved since late February after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain. When coming back from a leg injury, running the bases is typically the final hurdle one needs to clear, so Jung appears to be in a good spot to return to action and avoid a stint on the injured list. If healthy, Jung is expected to open the season as the Rangers' primary third baseman.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago