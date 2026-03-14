Josh Jung Injury: Weekend return expected
Jung (groin) is expected to play in a minor league game this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Jung's return from the injury has been slower than initially expected, but he did field groundballs Friday. He's not appeared in a game since Feb. 24.
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