Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung Injury: Weekend return expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jung (groin) is expected to play in a minor league game this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Jung's return from the injury has been slower than initially expected, but he did field groundballs Friday. He's not appeared in a game since Feb. 24.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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