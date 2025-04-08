Josh Jung News: Activated from injured list

Texas activated Jung (neck) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Jung appears to be over his neck spasms and is ready to return to the lineup after a rehab stint at Double-A Frisco. Jung went 3-for-7 at the plate with one RBI to begin the season before going down with the neck issue. In order to make room for Jung on the 26-man roster, the Rangers optioned Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock.