Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Texas activated Jung (neck) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Jung appears to be over his neck spasms and is ready to return to the lineup after a rehab stint at Double-A Frisco. Jung went 3-for-7 at the plate with one RBI to begin the season before going down with the neck issue. In order to make room for Jung on the 26-man roster, the Rangers optioned Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock.

