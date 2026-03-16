Josh Jung News: Back in lineup Monday
Jung (adductor) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Jung hadn't played at any point in March while recovering from an adductor strain, but he's made enough progress in recent days to make his return to the Rangers' spring lineup. With 10 more days to go before Opening Day, expect Jung to get plenty of at-bats over the upcoming week.
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