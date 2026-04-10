Josh Jung News: Back in starting nine
Jung (undisclosed) will start at third base and bat ninth Friday against the Dodgers.
The Rangers kept Jung on the bench for each of their last two games to give him time to recover after manager Skip Schumaker said the 28-year-old had been "a little banged up." Now seemingly healthy, he'll look to stay hot after going 6-for-15 at the plate across his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More