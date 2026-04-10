Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jung (undisclosed) will start at third base and bat ninth Friday against the Dodgers.

The Rangers kept Jung on the bench for each of their last two games to give him time to recover after manager Skip Schumaker said the 28-year-old had been "a little banged up." Now seemingly healthy, he'll look to stay hot after going 6-for-15 at the plate across his last five games.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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