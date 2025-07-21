Menu
Josh Jung News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 1:47pm

The Rangers recalled Jung from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in the Rangers' series opener versus the Athletics.

Jung posted a weak .635 OPS at Round Rock after being sent down earlier this month, though he had slugged home runs in two of his last three games. He should get another chance to be the Rangers' primary third baseman, with Josh Smith shifting over to first base and Rowdy Tellez being used at designated hitter. Jung has slashed a disappointing .237/.283/.366 in the majors this season.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
