Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung News: Belts seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Jung went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

The 27-year-old wrapped up the scoring on the night by taking Josh Hader deep in the ninth inning, in a non-save situation for the Houston closer. Jung has found his power stroke in May, launching five of his seven homers on the year over the last 10 games while batting .371 (13-for-35) with nine RBI.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
