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Josh Jung News: Checking back into starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Jung (shoulder) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Astros.

After getting the last two games off to recover from the sore left shoulder that knocked him out of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels, Jung made enough progress in his recovery to reclaim his usual spot in the starting nine Tuesday. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, Jung has posted a career-best .819 OPS over 199 plate appearances to begin the current season.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
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