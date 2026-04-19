Josh Jung News: Crosses .300 mark

Jung went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Seattle.

Jung launched his second home run in three games and recorded at least one RBI while recording multiple hits in all three contests. He spent the first nine games of the season below .200 but inflated his average to .303 in the subsequent nine games. Since returning from an absence the Rangers attributed to him being banged up, Jung's bat has flourished to the tune of a .412/.487/.794 slash line with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last nine games.