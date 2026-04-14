Josh Jung News: Extends hit streak

Jung went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Jung extended a hit streak to five games with an eighth-inning double that drove in the Rangers' final two runs. A rocky start to the season has given way to modest production since returning from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Since rejoining the starting nine, Jung is 5-fort-13 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs over the last four contests.