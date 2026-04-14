Josh Jung News: Extends hit streak
Jung went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.
Jung extended a hit streak to five games with an eighth-inning double that drove in the Rangers' final two runs. A rocky start to the season has given way to modest production since returning from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Since rejoining the starting nine, Jung is 5-fort-13 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs over the last four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Jung See More