Josh Jung News: Extends hitless run
Jung went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Jung is having a rough start to the regular season. After going 0-for-12 in the season-opening series in Philadelphia, the third basemen extended the futility in Baltimore to 17 at-bats without a hit. His hard hit rate (30 percent) and average exit velocity (79.9 mph) are worrisome. It could be that he needs time after getting only 18 plate appearances in spring training due to an adductor issue.
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